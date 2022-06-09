$594.46 Million in Sales Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $594.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $583.00 million and the highest is $610.80 million. Webster Financial reported sales of $293.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Webster Financial.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

In other news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $48,149.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 114.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,387,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264,404 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Webster Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,150,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,177,000 after buying an additional 4,703,278 shares during the period. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBS stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.58. 8,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,997. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.10. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Webster Financial (WBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.