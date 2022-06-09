603 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Acquired by Kepos Capital LP

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $165.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.85. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.52.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,461 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

