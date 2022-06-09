$70.64 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.30 million and the highest is $71.98 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $66.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $281.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.37 million to $285.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $284.15 million, with estimates ranging from $277.85 million to $290.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.62 million.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NMFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.78. 408,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,709. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

