72,000 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,350,000. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 5.1% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANET. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 303.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 315.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANET opened at $102.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $123.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $10,388,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,920,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,169,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,820 shares of company stock worth $55,672,591. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

