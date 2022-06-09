$77.62 Million in Sales Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) to post sales of $77.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.62 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.62 million. Alithya Group reported sales of $61.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year sales of $339.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $334.09 million to $344.76 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $392.59 million, with estimates ranging from $376.75 million to $408.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Alithya Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,269. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 0.91. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALYA. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $974,000. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

