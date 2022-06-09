80,000 Shares in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Acquired by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 80,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLK. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in Westlake by 402.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Westlake during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Westlake by 535.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Westlake by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares in the company, valued at $61,667,523.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,614 shares of company stock worth $14,000,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.
Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s payout ratio is 6.09%.
Several analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.38.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
