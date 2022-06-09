86,323 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,323 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,581,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of SBA Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $337.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.31 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.44. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $286.41 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total transaction of $10,322,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,787,648.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

