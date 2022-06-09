$9.09 Million in Sales Expected for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) will announce $9.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.40 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $32.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 million to $34.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $33.93 million, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $35.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PXS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 94,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,049. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of -0.72.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Pyxis Tankers worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

