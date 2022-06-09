$907.04 Million in Sales Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will report $907.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $912.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $901.51 million. Plexus reported sales of $814.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised Plexus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Plexus stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,414. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 7,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $586,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,099,851.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,421.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plexus by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,905,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.