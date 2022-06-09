922 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 295.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after acquiring an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 288.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 296.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,108,247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,715,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock valued at $32,223,979. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.77.

NVDA traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.13. 327,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.93.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

