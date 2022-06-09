AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Increased by S&T Bank PA

S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.3% of S&T Bank PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,218,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,794,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,416,000 after purchasing an additional 92,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 119,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.68. The stock had a trading volume of 77,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.52. The stock has a market cap of $264.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 491,451 shares of company stock worth $75,018,019. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

