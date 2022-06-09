ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.83 and last traded at C$5.83. 301 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.87.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABCT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ABC Technologies from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$694.64 million and a PE ratio of -4.46.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

