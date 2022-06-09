Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABEO opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.30. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,887,826 shares during the period. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

