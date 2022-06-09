Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of ACU opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08. Acme United has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $46.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 7.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Acme United’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Acme United by 183.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Acme United in the third quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Acme United by 443.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Acme United by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

