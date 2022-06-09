Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) will announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.62. Activision Blizzard reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,523,024. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. The company has a market cap of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,447 shares of company stock worth $2,175,584 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 275.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

