ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of AEY opened at $1.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.91.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

