Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $101.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.96 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

