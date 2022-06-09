Aeon (AEON) Price Hits $0.0818 on Top Exchanges

Aeon (AEON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Aeon has traded 95.7% higher against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $187.90 or 0.00618068 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001126 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000228 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

