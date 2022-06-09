AES (NYSE:AES) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $30.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a b rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.69.

NYSE:AES traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 4,560,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,879,035. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of -79.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.01. AES has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,324,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,389 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AES by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after purchasing an additional 381,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,100,000 after purchasing an additional 225,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,606,000 after purchasing an additional 592,767 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

