Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $288.36 Million

Brokerages expect Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) to report sales of $288.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Agiliti’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $292.23 million and the lowest is $281.80 million. Agiliti reported sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agiliti will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agiliti.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 3.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Agiliti from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agiliti from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Agiliti from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

AGTI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,909. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.03. Agiliti has a 12 month low of $16.09 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

In other Agiliti news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $335,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $259,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,947 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,908 over the last 90 days. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agiliti by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

