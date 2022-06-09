Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $15.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

