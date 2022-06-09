Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EADSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Airbus from €170.00 ($182.80) to €180.00 ($193.55) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale raised Airbus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS EADSY opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01. Airbus has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

