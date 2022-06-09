Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.50 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.88 million.

NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.36. The company has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.94. Airgain has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Airgain from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airgain from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.60.

In other Airgain news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,612 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $35,051.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Airgain by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 739,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 105,601 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

