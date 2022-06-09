Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) to post $207.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.27 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $188.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $836.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $816.25 million to $853.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $905.08 million, with estimates ranging from $890.49 million to $928.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $107,623.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,124,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $135,544.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,776 shares of company stock worth $1,440,861 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1,056.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $1.02 on Monday, hitting $62.28. 162,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,999. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

