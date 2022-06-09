Alchemix (ALCX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.58 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for approximately $29.33 or 0.00097120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $38.88 million and $7.58 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,214.05 or 1.00032464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,584,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,550 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

