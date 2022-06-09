Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.55.

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of AA traded down $6.72 on Friday, reaching $55.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,335,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alcoa by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 77,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 3,826.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 268,128 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

