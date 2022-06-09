Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 391.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.02%. Allegheny Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,391. Allegheny Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $30.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -648.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,043,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 23.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 530,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after acquiring an additional 101,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

