Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.53. 205,613 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 216,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

The stock has a market capitalization of $61.42 million, a P/E ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AESE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Allied Esports Entertainment by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.