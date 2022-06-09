Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 96,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,698,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 148,214.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 23,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $180,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,333 shares of company stock valued at $527,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,979,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.