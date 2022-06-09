Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0761 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a boost from Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund ( NYSEAMERICAN:ERH Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

