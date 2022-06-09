Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 4.46% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $10,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Shares of PINE opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

In other news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 836,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,341,389.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.