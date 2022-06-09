AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells C$2,436,286.66 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$2,436,286.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$771,826.52.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$30.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$8.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$24.16 and a one year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 114.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AltaGas to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital raised their target price on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. CSFB lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

