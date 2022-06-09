ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.14.

Shares of ALXO opened at $7.98 on Monday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ALX Oncology (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

