Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,193,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,917,115,000 after purchasing an additional 195,716 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,708,960 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,367,596,000 after purchasing an additional 311,805 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $121.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

