Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s Largest Position

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $258,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $737,051,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,982,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,520,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,617,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 3,747 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.30. The company had a trading volume of 803,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

