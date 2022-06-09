Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $605,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,041,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,883,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $121.18 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

