American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPTD) Stock Price Down 7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPTD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 14,613 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 63,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.
American Energy Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AEPTD)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Energy Partners (AEPTD)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.