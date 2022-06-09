American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Public Education posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Public Education.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. American Public Education had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 2.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APEI shares. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on American Public Education from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on American Public Education from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of American Public Education stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.38. 50,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,796. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 729,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in American Public Education by 1,526.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC raised its position in American Public Education by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 136,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in American Public Education by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after purchasing an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

