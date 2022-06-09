AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,088. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The business had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.40.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,066,899 shares of company stock valued at $910,384,692 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

