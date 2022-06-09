Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $245.85. The stock had a trading volume of 37,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

