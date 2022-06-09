Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 894,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $201,261,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 5,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $183,573,000 after buying an additional 210,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.66. The stock had a trading volume of 28,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.29. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

