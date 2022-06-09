Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22. Agilent Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $164,814.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after buying an additional 33,059 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after buying an additional 38,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.14. 814,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,870. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.64 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

