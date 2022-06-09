Analysts Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $634.60 Million

Brokerages expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) to post $634.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $649.90 million and the lowest is $619.30 million. Ares Management posted sales of $507.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARES. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

In related news, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at $74,668,442. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,245,590 shares of company stock valued at $77,085,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ares Management by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 602,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after buying an additional 149,475 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,957,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.47. 494,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.15. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 119.61%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

