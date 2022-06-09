Analysts Anticipate Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Aviat Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. Aviat Networks reported earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aviat Networks will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aviat Networks.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.33 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 138.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,571 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

AVNW traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.67. 47,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.79. Aviat Networks has a 12-month low of $24.26 and a 12-month high of $42.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87.

About Aviat Networks (Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.