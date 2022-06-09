Analysts Anticipate Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) to Announce -$0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.63). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.87). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,778. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

