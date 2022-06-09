Analysts Anticipate Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Will Post Earnings of -$2.78 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.88). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($4.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($10.00) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.14) to ($9.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($1.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EVFM shares. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.95 to $8.55 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock remained flat at $$0.37 during trading on Thursday. 5,201,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.08. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $21.30.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 236,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,408.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,807,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 737.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 260,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 864,400 shares in the last quarter. 12.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

