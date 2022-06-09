Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,454. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

