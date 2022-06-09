Analysts Anticipate Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 88.31% and a negative return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBIO. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

NASDAQ:FBIO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. 2,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,454. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 1,005.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 169.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 424,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 266,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 768.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 236,198 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.