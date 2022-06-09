Analysts Anticipate Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Ribbon Communications posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sam Bucci sold 15,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,705,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 806,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

