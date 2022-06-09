Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to Post -$1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) to post ($1.58) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.95). Albireo Pharma posted earnings of ($1.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($6.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.13) to ($3.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.58) to ($1.52). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.17). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.29) earnings per share.

ALBO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ALBO traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,041. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $37.86.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 907 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $30,030.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,875.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,872 shares of company stock valued at $61,139. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Albireo Pharma by 84.1% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 120,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 55,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

