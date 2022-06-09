Analysts Expect Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Angi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Angi also reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Angi will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Angi.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com started coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 860,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.76. Angi has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,854.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Angi during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

